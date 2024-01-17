Ukraine war latest updates: Putin hails military gains in Ukraine; Blinken warns of 'real problem' if Kyiv gets no extra funding

This photograph taken oh January 17, 2024 shows a residential building destroyed as a result of a missile attack in Kharkiv late on January 16, 2024. At least 17 people were wounded in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city on January 16, 2024, the regional governor said. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Odesa were hit by Russian missiles and drones Tuesday evening, injuring civilians and damaging residential buildings, Ukrainian officials said.

Two Russian missiles damaged 19 residential buildings in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram Wednesday morning.

"Seventeen townspeople are injured, 14 of them are in the hospital, one is in serious condition. 14 cars were crushed. All relevant services continue to work on site. All the necessary help is provided to everyone who needs it," he said.

Terekhov described the attack on the city center as "exclusively terrorist in nature," saying there was no military infrastructure in the area. Russia says it does not target civilians in its strikes, although at least 10,000 civilians have died in almost two years of war. Eleven people were injured in Kharkiv last week when a hotel was hit by two Russian missiles.

The southern port of Odesa and the wider region were also targets, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, leaving three people injured. He said rescuers had evacuated 130 residents as a result of damaged housing infrastructure.



"The Russian military also attacked Kherson region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Sumy region," Klymenko added. "Fortunately, there were no casualties. In total, 10 shellings on 8 settlements of the country were recorded that [Tuesday] night."

— Holly Ellyatt