10-year Treasury yield eases lower after hitting a 5-week high

Treasury yields edged lower Thursday, after a brief spike in the previous session, as investors focused on stronger-than-expected December retail sales and the latest remarks from Federal Reserve members.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell by 1 basis point to 4.09%, after trading as high as 4.12% Wednesday, the highest level since Dec. 13. The 2-year Treasury yield fell by 3 basis points to trade at 4.329%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.