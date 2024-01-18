Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: iRobot, Super Micro Computer, PPG Industries and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell : PPG Industries — Shares of the paint and coatings firm slid 1% after PPG Industries issued guidance for first-quarter earnings that came in below analyst expectations, according to FactSet. The lower end of PPG's range for full-year earnings guidance was also well below what analysts called for. On the other hand, the company's earning and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 topped what analysts had anticipated. Super Micro Computer — Shares of the information technology firm gained 6% after Super Micro Computer reported preliminary second-quarter adjusted earnings of between $5.40 and $5.55 per share, higher than its previous guidance of between $4.40 to $4.88 per share. Super Micro also reported a preliminary revenue of between $3.6 billion to $3.65 billion, topping its prior guidance of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — Shares added 3% after the freight shipping company posted mixed fourth-quarter results. J.B. Hunt posted earnings of $1.47 per share, below the $1.75 forecasted by analysts polled by LSEG. However, J.B. Hunt's revenue of $3.30 billion exceeded analyst expectations of $3.28 billion. Wendy's Company — The fast-food restaurant jumped 1% in after-hours trading after the company named PepsiCo executive Kirk Tanner its new CEO. He is replacing Todd Penegor, who has led the company since 2016. The shift in the C-suite arrives as Wendy's grapples with pressure from activist investor Blackwells Capital. iRobot — The Roomba manufacturer tumbled more than 30%. The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday that the European Union's antitrust watchdog anticipates blocking Amazon's acquisition of iRobot.