10-year Treasury yield passes 1.5% as investors digest the jobs data beat

Treasury yields continued to edge higher on early Friday as investors digested the latest jobs data and comments by officials of the Federal Reserve.

Weekly jobless claims surprised economists Thursday by coming in at their lowest level since September 2022, in a further indication of the strength of the U.S. jobs market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note had ticked higher by 1 basis point to 4.157% at 2:30 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield was hovering around the flatline, trading near 4.3548%.

There are no Treasury auctions slated for Friday. Data points scheduled for release include existing home sales for December and preliminary consumer sentiment data.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.