Alec Baldwin faces renewed manslaughter charges over 2021 'Rust' movie set shooting

An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie "Rust", is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 23, 2021.

New Mexico prosecutors have re-charged Alec Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of "Rust."

Charges were dropped against the actor in April after "new facts" emerged that demanded further investigation, prosecutors said previously. At the time, prosecutors cautioned that their decision to drop the charges did "not absolve" Baldwin of culpability for his role in the fatal shooting, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was indicted on two separate counts of involuntary manslaughter, court records show. He is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, and another count of involuntary manslaughter, without due caution or circumspection.

Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emmanuel said they "look forward to our day in court."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.