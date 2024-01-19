Delta CEO is confident about moving forward with order of Boeing Max 10s

Delta Air Lines expects to move forward with an order of Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft as the plane manufacturer struggles with issues surrounding the Max 9, the carrier's CEO told CNBC on Friday.

The airline ordered 100 Max 10s in 2022 and deliveries are expected to begin in 2025, its first Boeing order in more than a decade. The Max 10, the largest model of the 737 Max, has not yet been approved by regulators.

"We certainly will not take them 'til we have 1,000% confidence that that plane is fully secure, fully safe and ... everyone has signed off to that," Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC's Scott Wapner.

The 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling aircraft, has had a troubled history since deliveries first began in 2017. It was grounded for almost two years in the United States after two Max aircraft crashed: one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March 2019.