Many Meituan food delivery workers are lining up to make preparations in Shanghai, China, on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BEIJING — China's working age population is shrinking as a share of the total number of people in the country, according to official data released Wednesday.

People ages 16 to 59 accounted for 61.3% of mainland China's population last year, down from 62% the prior year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed.

The country is rapidly aging as fewer people have children and lifespans increase. Births have fallen despite Beijing's efforts in the last decade to start to unwind restrictions on households to one child each.

A shrinking working age ratio means fewer people have to support a larger share of the population, even as the number of people in China overall declines.

China's total population dropped by more than 2 million people to 1.41 billion in 2023 from the prior year. That was a far greater decline than the drop of 850,000 people in 2022 from the year earlier — the first time the country's population shrank since the 1960s.