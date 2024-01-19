Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Do not own Invesco Mortgage Capital

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Commerce Bancshares' year-to-date stock performance.

Commerce Bancshares: "I like that bank very, very much."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Invesco Mortgage Capital's year-to-date stock performance.

Invesco Mortgage Capital: "I don't know what mortgages they have, and therefore I cannot recommend this stock. And I suggest that you do not own it."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
ON Semiconductor's year-to-date stock performance.

ON Semiconductor: "You've got to wait until the Fed cuts rates and autos come back before you can buy ON."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Stanley Black & Decker's year-to-date stock performance.

Stanley Black & Decker: "It's very inexpensive, and if people are buying Home Depot and Loews, they should be buying Stanley Black & Decker."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' year-to-date stock performance.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: "I do not know catalyst, so I cannot opine on it. I've got to do some work."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
American Airlines' year-to-date stock performance.

American Airlines: "They report next week, and I'm not a big fan of the airline stocks."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com