Cramer's Lightning Round: Do not own Invesco Mortgage Capital

Commerce Bancshares : "I like that bank very, very much."

Invesco Mortgage Capital : "I don't know what mortgages they have, and therefore I cannot recommend this stock. And I suggest that you do not own it."

ON Semiconductor : "You've got to wait until the Fed cuts rates and autos come back before you can buy ON."

Stanley Black & Decker : "It's very inexpensive, and if people are buying Home Depot and Loews, they should be buying Stanley Black & Decker."

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals : "I do not know catalyst, so I cannot opine on it. I've got to do some work."

American Airlines : "They report next week, and I'm not a big fan of the airline stocks."