Egg prices are on the rise again. Here's why

Egg prices are on the rise again, after having fallen from record highs in 2023. Average egg prices jumped 8.9% from November to December, following a 2.2% rise the prior month, according to the consumer price index. The U.S. Department of Labor adjusts these numbers to account for seasonal patterns. December's egg price move was the largest relative to other items in the CPI basket, which measures prices of everything from concert tickets to furniture, electricity and prescription drugs. For comparison, the overall CPI basket rose 0.3% during the month.

Bird flu 'pops back up again'

More than 14 million egg-laying chickens died in November and December due to avian flu, according to USDA data. There are more than 368 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S., the USDA said. That loss has caused wholesale prices to increase, though "not nearly to the same degree" as at the end of 2022 into 2023, Rispoli said. At the time, a farm group alleged that price gouging and profiteering among major egg suppliers also drove high prices in 2022, though some economists were skeptical that factor was at play.

Strong consumer demand may also be a factor