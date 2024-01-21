What student loan borrowers should know about their credit as bills restart

D3sign | Moment | Getty Images

Federal student loan bills resumed in the fall after a pause of more than three years. Borrowers should monitor how that financial change affects their credit, experts say. Here's what to know.

On-ramp period should protect your credit

That doesn't mean you shouldn't make payments if you can afford to, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate. "Negative information shouldn't be reported during the 12-month on-ramp period, but positive information should be included," Rossman said. Kantrowitz agreed. "If a borrower is trying to improve their credit, they should make all of their required payments on time, by the due date," he said. "Doing this every month consistently eventually leads to a better credit score."

Still, check for errors on your credit report

Student loan borrowers should regularly check their credit reports to make sure the information is accurate, Kantrowitz said. You can get a free weekly copy of your credit report from each of the three major bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — at Annualcreditreport.com. If your loan servicer makes an error, such as reporting your loan as delinquent during the on-ramp period, you'll want to bring it to their attention quickly, he said. Creditors typically have 30 days to investigate your complaint, he said. In this case the creditor would be your student loan servicer, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education.

