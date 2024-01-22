Judge temporarily blocks deposition of Trump Georgia DA Fani Willis in divorce case

A Georgia judge on Monday blocked — for now — a deposition of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by lawyers in the divorce of special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom Willis appointed to oversee the criminal election case of former President Donald Trump.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson said he needed to hear what Nathan Wade said in his deposition before determining if Willis should be deposed in the divorce by Jocelyn Wade's lawyers.

"It seems to me that Mr. Wade would be the first and best source of information on what his income has been and how he's been spending it, and that he would have firsthand knowledge of whether he's engaged in an extramarital affair," Thompson said.

Willis is seeking to block the deposition amid questions of whether she engaged in a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade at the same time he and his law firm were being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by Fulton County to act as special counsel in Trump's criminal case.

Trump is charged with racketeering and other charges related to his efforts to undo his loss in Georgia's 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Thompson also Monday said he would unseal the Wades' divorce case, after noting that procedures for sealing the case from public view were not followed.