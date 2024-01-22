No 'economic collapse': Top Citi strategist says healthier economic growth is coming

The global economy does not need a "collapse" in order to bring inflation back to target and return to sustainable growth, according to Steven Wieting, chief investment strategist and chief economist at Citi Global Wealth.

Major economies have proven surprisingly resilient to sharp interest rate increases from central banks over the last two years. This has been particularly evident in the U.S., with recession thus far avoided and the labor market remaining robust.

Talk has now turned to rate cuts as inflation remains on a downward trajectory toward central banks' targets, while growth has slowed.

Wieting told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday that he is optimistic the global economy does not need an "economic collapse" to rein in inflation.

"We had one massive shock — one pandemic, one collapse. We didn't need two recessions to ultimately cure our inflation problem," he said.

"It's holding down parts of our economy now — manufacturing and trade declines are happening around the world — but these are likely to bottom within the year."