Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Stay away' from Delta

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Fluor: "Fluor, they have missed the quarter more times than I think they've made the quarter. We're going to stay away from them even though we do like the infrastructure theme.
Illumina: "Illumina is a second-rate Danaher."
Delta: "I think you could make... a couple of smackers in Delta, but there's nothing more than that. These are all trades. People should understand airlines are trades...I say stay away."
Ferrari: "It's hard...I'm going to have to say let's take a pass on Ferrari.
