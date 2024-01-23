Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Stay away' from Delta

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Fluor's year-to-date stock performance.

Illumina : "Illumina is a second-rate Danaher."

Delta : "I think you could make... a couple of smackers in Delta, but there's nothing more than that. These are all trades. People should understand airlines are trades...I say stay away."

Ferrari : "It's hard...I'm going to have to say let's take a pass on Ferrari.