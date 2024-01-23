Markets

Dow goes from 37,000 to 38,000 in just 40 days. A history of the Dow and big round numbers

Key Points
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new record high above 38,000 on Monday.
  • The average number of days between thousand-point milestones for the Dow has gotten shorter over time.
  • The gaps are particularly small during big market rallies, when the Dow can take out several new levels in quick succession.

Stock market numbers are seen displayed at the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on January 22, 2024 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 38,000 mark for the first time on Monday, just 40 calendar days after its previous round-number milestone.

The round-number threshold is the latest of a string of milestones on Wall Street, which last week saw the S&P 500 set a record high and confirm a new bull market.

The Dow's thousand-point milestones serve as a short-hand history of Wall Street.

The average number of days between thousand-point milestones have gotten shorter over time, as the percentage gain required to hit each new level declines. The gaps are particularly small during big market rallies, when the Dow can take out several new levels in quick succession.

For example, the Dow crossed seven thousand point barriers within 12 months during the pandemic-era market rally that gained steam in the second half of 2020.

Distance between Dow milestones in calendar days

LevelDateDays Between 1K Levels
100011/14/1972--
20001/8/19875168
30004/17/19911560
40002/23/19951408
500011/21/1995271
600010/14/1996328
70002/13/1997122
80007/16/1997153
90004/6/1998264
100003/29/1999357
110005/3/199935
1200010/19/20062726
130004/25/2007188
140007/19/200785
150005/7/20132119
1600011/21/2013198
170007/3/2014224
1800012/23/2014173
1900011/22/2016700
200001/25/201764
210003/1/201735
220008/2/2017154
2300010/18/201777
2400011/30/201743
250001/4/201835
260001/17/201813
270007/11/2019540
2800011/15/2019127
290001/15/202061
3000011/24/2020314
310001/7/202144
320003/10/202162
330003/17/20217
340004/15/202129
350007/23/202199
3600011/2/2021102
3700012/13/2023771
380001/22/202440

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices; Bespoke Investment Group

When the Dow crossed 37,000 on Dec. 13, it was the first new thousand-point mark in 771 days. The biggest percentage gains in the average since that day have came from insurance giant Travelers and Merck, according to FactSet.

The Dow, which is weighted by share price and consists of just 30 stocks, is not considered the best representation of the U.S. stock market but does hold historical importance on Wall Street.