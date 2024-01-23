Dow goes from 37,000 to 38,000 in just 40 days. A history of the Dow and big round numbers

In this article .DJI Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Stock market numbers are seen displayed at the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on January 22, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 38,000 mark for the first time on Monday, just 40 calendar days after its previous round-number milestone. The round-number threshold is the latest of a string of milestones on Wall Street, which last week saw the S&P 500 set a record high and confirm a new bull market.

The Dow's thousand-point milestones serve as a short-hand history of Wall Street. The average number of days between thousand-point milestones have gotten shorter over time, as the percentage gain required to hit each new level declines. The gaps are particularly small during big market rallies, when the Dow can take out several new levels in quick succession. For example, the Dow crossed seven thousand point barriers within 12 months during the pandemic-era market rally that gained steam in the second half of 2020.

Distance between Dow milestones in calendar days Level Date Days Between 1K Levels 1000 11/14/1972 -- 2000 1/8/1987 5168 3000 4/17/1991 1560 4000 2/23/1995 1408 5000 11/21/1995 271 6000 10/14/1996 328 7000 2/13/1997 122 8000 7/16/1997 153 9000 4/6/1998 264 10000 3/29/1999 357 11000 5/3/1999 35 12000 10/19/2006 2726 13000 4/25/2007 188 14000 7/19/2007 85 15000 5/7/2013 2119 16000 11/21/2013 198 17000 7/3/2014 224 18000 12/23/2014 173 19000 11/22/2016 700 20000 1/25/2017 64 21000 3/1/2017 35 22000 8/2/2017 154 23000 10/18/2017 77 24000 11/30/2017 43 25000 1/4/2018 35 26000 1/17/2018 13 27000 7/11/2019 540 28000 11/15/2019 127 29000 1/15/2020 61 30000 11/24/2020 314 31000 1/7/2021 44 32000 3/10/2021 62 33000 3/17/2021 7 34000 4/15/2021 29 35000 7/23/2021 99 36000 11/2/2021 102 37000 12/13/2023 771 38000 1/22/2024 40

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices; Bespoke Investment Group