European Central Bank staff slam Lagarde's leadership in union survey

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde received a harsh assessment in a union-run employee survey, with some staff accusing her of fostering a negative atmosphere and focusing on her own career.

Many respondents said Lagarde spends "too much time on topics unrelated to monetary policy" and forays too often into political discussion, the ECB union IPSO said alongside the results released Monday.

Just over half of the nearly 1,100 respondents rated Lagarde's performance so far as "very poor" or "poor." The ECB has more than 3,500 employees.

The survey was conducted between Dec. 12 and Dec. 22, 2023, around the mid-point of Lagarde's eight-year term.

The former International Monetary Fund chief and French finance minister took on the job spearheading euro zone monetary policy in November 2019. She has overseen a record run of interest rate hikes as the central bank battles inflation which spiked to a high of 10.6% in October 2022.

Lagarde was rated slightly more favorably on questions specifically related to policy — with 38.4% saying they "strongly agree" or "agree" with decisions taken under her leadership, and 27.6% agreeing that she has made good use of ECB staff expertise.