Founders of Wise and Skype raise $436 million to build tech giants in Europe

The founders of Wise, Skype and Songkick have raised 400 million euros ($436.4 million) for a new fund to back technology startups in Europe. It seeks to compete with established funds like Atomico, Balderton Capital and Creandum with its founder-led focus.

Plural Fund II, the firm's second to date, arrives just 18 months after the firm raised its last fund, a 250 million-euro vehicle. Its co-founders include Taavet Hinrikus, co-founder of fintech firm Wise, Ian Hogarth, co-founder of concert discovery service Songkick, Sten Tamkivi, co-founder of communications platform Skype, and Khaled Helioui, former CEO of Bigpoint Games.

Hinrikus told CNBC that Plural could serve as a better partner to startups in Europe than most venture capital funds, given that it was started by people with the "scar tissue" of proven entrepreneurs. Only 8% of VCs in Europe are former founders, he says, much lower than the 60% in the United States.

"If we look at a lot of VC funds, you have lots of people who have done great work with spreadsheets, not with startup life," Hinrikus told CNBC in an interview. "In our case, it is seen as a core criteria for choosing our partners that they're totally unemployable."

"It feels like it's world war three, and we're in the trenches together as one of the founders. So, if we look at the track record, and our ability to get the deals done, I think that all seems to say that this is really missing in Europe," Hinrikus added.

Plural raised the funds from a mix of limited partners, including British and American university endowments, U.S. foundations and insurers, strategic family offices in Europe and the United States. The firm said it saw "significant appetite" from LPs — limited partners, the institutional backers of venture funds — for its new fund and exceeded its own fundraising target, despite being in the "toughest environment" for raising a fund.

"The fact that, in a difficult fundraising environment, we've been able to raise a fund of this scale, with a huge amount of appetite from LPs, just shows you that some of the most sophisticated investors in the world are really recognising the opportunity in Europe, and really want to see a fund the shape of Plural," Carina Namih, partner at Plural, told CNBC in an interview.

"I think it's a real testament against the sort of macro backdrop that we've raised a fund of this size and scale so quickly," she added.