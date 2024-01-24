Argentina's shock peso devaluation weighs on sportswear brand Puma

German sports retailer Puma on Wednesday said Argentina's major devaluation of its currency in December hit its financial results.

Puma shares were 7.3% lower at midday in London, at the bottom of Europe's Stoxx 600 index, after the company reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter and the full 2023 period, along with an outlook that missed expectations. Final results will be published on Feb. 27.

Full-year currency-adjusted sales growth was estimated at 6.6%, versus an outlook for high single-digit growth, with sales of around 8.6 million euros ($9.37 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at around 622 million euros.

Though this was in line with guidance, the company would have seen 8% sales growth and EBIT above last year's 641 million euros if not for the effects of the Argentinian peso, it said.

The impact was particularly pronounced in the fourth quarter, where "the application of hyperinflationary accounting led to a sales decline," Puma said in the results.

"Both sales and net income are below the analysts' consensus. However, the consensus does not take negative effects from the extraordinary devaluation of the Argentine peso into account," it added.