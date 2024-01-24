Jim Cramer: If I were running a hedge fund, I would make these short-term trades on China's bank stimulus
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that China's big monetary policy easing overnight to boost its economy and stock market presents investors with a short-term trading opportunity.
"If I were running a hedge fund I would make a trade. I would buy the stocks of Alibaba, Baidu, PDD Holdings and JD.Com," Cramer said during the CNBC Investing Club's Monthly Meeting livestream. (The replay video is available to members). "That's right. All four. They are the cheapest they have ever been." These four Chinese stocks trade in the U.S.
Cramer stressed these are not the kinds of moves he would ever make for the Club. But even as we are not buying them for the Club, we will keep you up on their progress.
Remember, the Club is designed as an education vehicle to make members better long-term investors. We run a diversified portfolio of roughly 30 stocks that can perform in all kinds of economies and macro backdrops. Before he got into financial journalism, Cramer had a career on Wall Street, including a stretch at Goldman Sachs. He eventually ran his own hedge fund.
Early Wednesday, China's central bank lowered reserve ratio requirements that lenders must maintain by 50 basis points. This is not about manipulating the stock market. This type of monetary policy stimulus is about giving banks more incentives to lend to kickstart the economy.