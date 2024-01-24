Israel-Hamas war negotiations reportedly working toward a weeks-long cease-fire

A picture taken from a position in southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip on January 19, 2024, shows an Israeli tank rolling along the fence as damaged buildings are see in the Gaza strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Negotiations over the Israel-Hamas war are zeroing in on a cease-fire deal of one to two months in exchange for all remaining Israeli hostages being held captive in Gaza, according to sources who spoke to NBC News and Reuters.

Israel has proposed a two-month pause in fighting in exchange for the more than 130 hostages still held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, one Israeli government official, who remained anonymous in order to speak freely, told NBC News. A second Israeli official said that more than 25 of the hostages are dead, but that Israel is demanding Hamas release the bodies.

Reuters, meanwhile, cited three anonymous officials saying that Israel and Hamas "broadly agree in principle that an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners could take place during a month-long ceasefire," without mentioning which countries the officials represent.

The continued barrier to progress in the discussions is a disagreement over how to end the Gaza war permanently, the officials added.