American Airlines posts narrow fourth-quarter profit

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, from American Airlines company, taking off from Barcelona airport, in Barcelona on 24th February 2023.

American Airlines on Thursday posted a $19 million profit for the last three months of 2023, topping Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Shares of the company rose about 5% in premarket trading.

Here's how American performed in the last quarter of 2023 compared to Wall Street estimates compiled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 29 cents adjusted vs. 10 cents per share expected.

29 cents adjusted vs. 10 cents per share expected. Revenue: $13.06 billion vs. $13.02 billion expected.

For the last three months of 2023, American Airlines reported net income of $19 million, down nearly 98% from $803 million the year prior. Earnings per share decreased to 3 cents from $1.14 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusting for one-time items, including the impact of a new labor agreement with the airline's pilots, American earned 29 cents per share.

In its third-quarter earnings report, the airline had estimated it would break even for the December period.

"We're really pleased with the results, we closed out the year strong," CEO Robert Isom told CNBC's Phil LeBeau Thursday. "At American, we're focused on reliability, profitability and really strengthening our balance sheet. We've done all of those... I think that we're going to have a really busy first and second quarter, and I think the time to buy is right now for travel. It's going to be a busy year."