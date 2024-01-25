China property stocks jump as Beijing takes steps to boost liquidity in the beleaguered sector

A newly built property is seen from the air in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, Dec 15, 2023.

China's property stocks jumped after the country's central bank announced measures that would help boost the liquidity available to property developers.

The move will ease a lingering cash crunch for Chinese developers that have been at the receiving end of Beijing's crackdown aimed at addressing the sector's bloated debt levels.

The CSI property index jumped 5.2%, while the mainland's broader CSI 300 added 1.8%.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed Country Garden jumped 2.94%, Logan Group gained 5.17% and Longfor Group added 4.61%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties index rose as much as 3.9%.

The People's Bank of China and the Ministry of Finance said in a joint statement late Wednesday that these new measures will be valid until the end of 2024.