Cramer's Lightning Round: Buy BlackRock

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SolarEdge: "This one, along with my friend Enphase, they're just too hard to own."
BlackRock: "I think you buy it. Period, end of story. I think that was an amazing quarter. That acquisition Larry Fink was really brilliant and the stock should go much higher."
Axsome Therapeutics: "I don't know it...I have to do more work because so many companies have failed when it comes to central nervous system. More work to do."
HanesBrands: "Too early."
