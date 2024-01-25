Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Buy BlackRock

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SolarEdge's year-to-date stock perforamance.

SolarEdge: "This one, along with my friend Enphase, they're just too hard to own."

BlackRock's year-to-date stock performance.

BlackRock: "I think you buy it. Period, end of story. I think that was an amazing quarter. That acquisition Larry Fink was really brilliant and the stock should go much higher."

Axsome Therapeutics' year-to-date stock performance.

Axsome Therapeutics: "I don't know it...I have to do more work because so many companies have failed when it comes to central nervous system. More work to do."

HanesBrands' year-to-date stock performance.

HanesBrands: "Too early."

