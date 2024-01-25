Cramer's Lightning Round: Buy BlackRock

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon SolarEdge's year-to-date stock perforamance.

SolarEdge : "This one, along with my friend Enphase, they're just too hard to own."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon BlackRock's year-to-date stock performance.

BlackRock : "I think you buy it. Period, end of story. I think that was an amazing quarter. That acquisition Larry Fink was really brilliant and the stock should go much higher."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Axsome Therapeutics' year-to-date stock performance.

Axsome Therapeutics : "I don't know it...I have to do more work because so many companies have failed when it comes to central nervous system. More work to do."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon HanesBrands' year-to-date stock performance.