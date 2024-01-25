Oil prices gain $1 on strong U.S. economic growth

Oil prices gained steam Thursday on stronger than expected U.S. economic growth, stimulus in China and falling domestic crude stockpiles.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March rose $1.03, or 1.37%, to trade at $76.12 a barrel Thursday morning. The Brent contract for March gained 99 cents, or 1.24%, to trade at $81.03 a barrel.

The U.S. economy grew 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, soundly beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of 2%.

Commercial crude oil stockpiles in the U.S. declined by 9.2 million barrels during the week ended Jan. 19, according to the Energy Information Agency. The stockpile decline is due to U.S. production taking a hit from a winter storm earlier this month, according to John Evans with PVM Oil Associates.

U.S. production declined by 1 million barrels per day to 12.3 million bpd last week, according to estimates from the EIA. North Dakota, the third largest crude producing state in the U.S., got hit particularly bad by the winter weather with production falling 700,000 bpd at the worst point last week.

The winter storm has led to the largest weather-related disruption to crude since Hurricane Ida in 2021, according to Ryan Grabinski, an analyst with Strategas Securities.

"All indications suggest this production disruption will be short lived barring a prolonged period of cold weather," Grabinski told clients in a Thursday research note.

China, meanwhile, promised Wednesday to reduce the amount of liquidity its banks are required to keep on hand in an effort to boost the country's faltering economy. The looser reserve requirements will free up $139.8 billion in long-term capital, according China's central bank.

"Whether or not these actions see fruition and their influence only ephemeral time will tell, but stimulus in any form from China is normally greeted warmly in oil markets," Evans wrote in a Thursday note.

The drop in U.S. stockpiles and China stimulus help ease traders' fears that the oil supply is outstripping demand as North America pumps crude at record levels while the world's second-largest economy slows.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East as Houthi militants attacked a U.S.-flagged container ship transiting the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday. The U.S. launched airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen and Iran-allied militants in Iraq this week.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: