Hamptons mansion once listed for $150 million sells at auction for less than $90 million

A Hamptons estate that once listed for $150 million before falling into bankruptcy was sold at auction Wednesday for $88.5 million.

The four-acre estate in Southampton, New York, known as La Dune, was sold by Concierge Auctions at a starting bid of $66 million. The property was sold in two parts — one house sold for $40.5 million and the other for $38.5 million. The buyer premium brings the total sale to $88.5 million.

The property, once the most expensive listing the Hamptons and famed for an appearance in the Woody Allen film "Interiors," had been on and off the market since 2016. It was most recently listed in 2022 at $150 million.

Last year, the two properties on the compound were put into Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a foreclosure judgement.