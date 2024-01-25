Levi Strauss plans to cut at least 10% of its global corporate workforce in restructuring

Jeans are displayed at a Levi Strauss store in New York, March 19, 2019.

Levi Strauss will lay off at least 10% of its global corporate workforce as part of a restructuring, the apparel retailer said Thursday.

The job cuts will take place in the first half of the year, and could affect up to 15% of corporate employees, Levi's said.

The company made the announcement as it reported fourth-quarter earnings.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.