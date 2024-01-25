Levi Strauss plans to cut at least 10% of its global corporate workforce in restructuring

- Levi Strauss will lay off 10% to 15% of its global corporate workforce.
- The company said the job cuts will take place in the first half of the year.
Levi Strauss will lay off at least 10% of its global corporate workforce as part of a restructuring, the apparel retailer said Thursday.
The job cuts will take place in the first half of the year, and could affect up to 15% of corporate employees, Levi's said.
The company made the announcement as it reported fourth-quarter earnings.
