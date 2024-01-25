Shares of Tesla suppliers in Asia take a beating after automaker misses targets

A Tesla Inc. Model 3 long range electric vehicle charges at the Tesla Supercharger station in Kettleman City, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Shares of electric vehicle makers and Tesla 's Asia suppliers tumbled on Thursday after the EV maker missed fourth quarter revenue and profit targets on Thursday and warned of slower sales this year.

On Wednesday, Tesla said during an investor presentation that vehicle volume growth in 2024 "may be notably lower" than last year's growth rate as the company works toward launching its "next-generation vehicle" in Texas.

South Korean display manufacturer LG Display, known to supply the car displays for Tesla's Model 3, fell more than 4%.

Battery suppliers to Tesla also saw declines. LG Energy Solution fell 3.8%, while Samsung SDI and Panasonic Holdings both declined about 2%.