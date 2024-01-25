Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine accuses Russia of 'playing' with prisoners' lives amid suspicions over POW plane crash

Ukraine on Wednesday suggested Russia failed to inform it of the need to create a safe airspace after a military aircraft was downed, reportedly while carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war ahead of an exchange.

Ukraine's intelligence agency said it still did not have reliable and comprehensive information about who was on board and the number of passengers.

Earlier in the day, Russia accused Ukraine of downing the aircraft, and said 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war and nine Russians were killed.

Ukraine confirmed an exchange of prisoners was scheduled for Wednesday but one did not take place.

"For its part, Ukraine has fulfilled all agreements for the preparation of the exchange. The Russian captured servicemen were delivered in time to the designated exchange point, where they were kept safe," the Ukrainian intelligence department said in a statement.

"According to the agreements, the Russian side had to ensure the safety of our defenders. At the same time, the Ukrainian side was not informed about the need to ensure the safety of the airspace in the area of the city of Belgorod in a certain period of time, as was repeatedly done in the past."

It also said it was not told about the number of vehicles, routes and forms of delivery of the prisoners.

"This may indicate deliberate actions by Russia aimed at creating a threat to the life and safety of prisoners," it alleged.

Ukraine's army separately said it had been targeting and would continue to target military aircraft crossing the border from Russia's Belgorod into Ukrainian Kharkiv following a slew of strikes on the region.

— Jenni Reid