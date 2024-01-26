Oil poised for weekly gain as U.S. economic growth, China stimulus raise demand hopes

Oil prices are on pace for a weekly gain as U.S. economic growth and stimulus in China raise hopes for more robust crude demand this year.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March fell 90 cents, or 1.16%, to trade at $76.46 a barrel Friday morning, while the Brent contract for March dropped 71 cents, or 0.86%, to trade at $81.75 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark, however, are poised to post a weekly gain of more than 4%. WTI and Brent are up 7% and 6.3%, respectively, for the year so far.

The U.S. reported stronger-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter of 3.3%, compared to 2% expected by Wall Street. China, meanwhile, is loosening reserve requirements for its bank in an effort to boost growth amid concerns that its economy is faltering.

"The two largest oil consumers in the world could likely have some pretty strong demand this year," Robert Thummel, portfolio manager at Tortoise, told CNBC.

The potential for more robust demand comes as crude supply fell in the U.S. due to winter storms. Crude inventories fell by 9.2 million barrels last week as production dropped by 1 million barrels per day, according to data from the Energy Information Agency.