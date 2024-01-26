Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Intel, Visa, Spirit Airlines and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Capital One Financial — Shares rose 4%, reaching a new 52-week high. On Thursday, Capital One posted fourth-quarter revenue of $9.51 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG called for $9.46 billion. Spirit Airlines — Shares of the budget airline tumbled nearly 12% after JetBlue indicated that its $3.8 billion merger with the company may be terminated due to potentially unmet conditions. Meanwhile, JetBlue shares gained 2.3%. Booz Allen Hamilton — Shares soared 12% after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its fiscal third quarter, per FactSet. Booz Allen Hamilton also raised its full-year earnings and revenue guidance, and raised its quarterly dividend by 8.5%. CEO Horacio Rozanksi said strong demand and growing headcount are fueling continued momentum. Colgate-Palmolive — The consumer products company rose more than 2% after posting an earnings and revenue beat in the fourth quarter. Colgate-Palmolive's adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share on $4.95 billion in revenue was higher than the 85 cents per share of earnings on $4.90 billion in revenue expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Intel – The chipmaking stock shed 11% after issuing first-quarter guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. On Thursday, Intel topped fourth-quarter results on the top and bottom lines but said it expects earnings per share of 13 cents on $12.2 billion to $13.2 billion in sales. LSEG expectations had called for EPS of 33 cents on $14.15 billion in revenue. KLA Corporation — The semiconductor equipment maker fell 5.8% after issuing light fiscal third-quarter guidance. On Thursday, KLA topped Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates for the fiscal second quarter, but reported a fall in profits from the previous year. Visa — The stock slipped nearly 2% even though Visa beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fiscal first quarter. Shares fell after the digital payments company adjusted its operating expenditures guidance higher. American Express — Shares rallied nearly 7% after the company issued full-year guidance that topped expectations. American Express is anticipating full-year earnings between $12.65 to $13.15 per share, versus the StreetAccount consensus estimate of $12.38 per share. To be sure, its fourth-quarter results came in lower than expected. Western Digital – Shares of the data storage devices manufacturer slid about 3% even after the company posted a beat on revenue expectations and a narrower-than-expected loss in earnings per share for the fiscal second quarter. Western Digital reported $3.03 billion in revenue and an adjusted loss of 69 cents per share, while analysts had called for $2.99 billion in revenue and a loss of $1.13 per share, per LSEG. The company also posted a strong fiscal third-quarter outlook. Coinbase – The crypto services company gained more than 2% Friday morning, helped by a jump in the price of bitcoin . Additionally, the stock received an upgrade from Oppenheimer to outperform from perform, based on a slew of positive catalysts on the horizon this year — CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Pia Singh, Samantha Subin, Michelle Fox and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting