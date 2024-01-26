Why weakness in small caps may be a short-term setback

Small cap stocks may be on the cusp of a turnaround.

According to Fairlead Strategies market technician Katie Stockton, the Russell 2000 's underperformance so far this year is likely a near-term setback.

"We're kind of convinced that we'll see small caps do better. Maybe they don't outperform strongly. But a better year for them after what was a very difficult year for them because breadth was so weak, " the firm's founder and managing partner told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday.

So far this year, the Russell 2000 is off two percent. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 , Dow and Nasdaq 100 have hit new all-time highs.

Stockton believes the Russell 2000's decline has shaken investors' confidence in small caps.