Fahmi Quadir, short seller nicknamed 'The Assassin,' takes aim at for-profit college giant Adtalem

WASHINGTON — Short seller Fahmi Quadir has found her new target: The $2 billion market cap Adtalem Global Education, a publicly traded, for-profit education company that operates institutions including online college Walden University, the nursing school Chamberlain University and Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados. In a new report exclusively obtained by CNBC, Quadir's firm, Safkhet Capital, writes that Adtalem is "a toxic byproduct of an imperfect higher education system." Quadir told CNBC she has a short position in the stock, meaning she is betting that the stock's price will decline. Her report is expected to be released Tuesday. Quadir, 33, became a financial industry celebrity in 2018 after a prominent role in the Netflix documentary "Dirty Money." The show's third episode focused on the fate of the pharmaceutical company Valeant, which Quadir correctly predicted. Her track record of shorting companies has earned her the nickname "The Assassin." "We believe that Adtalem is completely uninvestable, the number of existential risks that exists today should cause alarm for any investor that's looking into this company," Quadir said. She predicts that the company is wasting federal tax dollars on programs that are ineffective, and that it faces several significant financial threats. And she points out that more than 70% of Adtalem's revenue comes from federal student aid dollars.

"It makes me mad, and I feel that everyone should be angry that our money is being abused in such a careless, careless kind of way," Quadir said. "And what do the executives of these for-profit universities do? Well, they pay themselves very well, and they also buy back plenty of their stock." She also believes that the schools in Adtalem's portfolio are pushing untenable debt loads onto many students. "These are hardworking students - they worked hard for their degrees," she said. "They paid a lot for their degrees. But they tell me that there is no way over the course of their lifetime that they can pay off their loans, even if they are making diligent payments every month, sometimes to the tune of thousands of dollars a month." Quadir's report found that Walden has a graduation rate of just 29%, and Chamberlain has a rate of 40%. In a statement, a spokesperson for Adtalem said, "As a leading healthcare educator, and as an organization with more than 300,000 alumni, Adtalem provides quality educational programs that aim to prepare our students for gainful employment and are a good return on investment for both our students and U.S. taxpayers." The spokesperson also noted that the graduation rates include a population of full and part time students who are earning their degree while working full time. "These students may need more time to complete their degree than the 8-year scorecard cutoff, however, we are committed to ensuring all students are workforce ready when they graduate," the company said. Adtalem's stock price has soared over 75% in just seven months, from just over $33 a share in late June, to more than $60 a share at Monday's open. The company's shares are widely held by institutional investors, including Blackrock and Vanguard. Quadir's criticisms are focused on several key areas of the company's financials. She says Adtalem has not disclosed that its unit Walden University is the target of an investigation by the Department of Education into its doctoral programs, citing a public record posted in November by the company's accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.