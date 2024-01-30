Delivery Hero plunges to record low after selling stake in food delivery rival Deliveroo

A Deliveroo rider near Victoria station on March 31, 2021 in London, England.

Shares of German food delivery company Delivery Hero fell to a record low Tuesday after announcing it was selling its minority stake in rival firm Deliveroo .

Delivery Hero said late Monday that it would sell 68 million Class A ordinary shares in Deliveroo, one of the U.K.'s largest food-ordering services, at a price of £1.13 per share ($1.43).

That represents a 7% discount to the £1.22 Deliveroo closed at on Monday.

The stake sale will fetch roughly £76.8 million for Delivery Hero. The proceeds represent less than a third of what Delivery Hero paid for the shares when it first bought them in 2021, Reuters reported.

Deliveroo shares reacted negatively to the news, plunging as much as 7% Tuesday. Delivery Hero shares sank nearly 6% to hit a record low.