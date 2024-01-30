JetBlue swings to a loss, forecasts lower capacity in 2024

JetBlue planes at JFK's Terminal 5 in New York.

JetBlue Airways swung to a loss in the fourth quarter and forecast lower capacity this year as it scrambles to return to profitability.

The New York-based airline reported a net loss of $104 million in the last three months of 2023, compared with a $24 million profit a year earlier. On a per share basis, JetBlue lost 31 cents during the fourth quarter, compared with a 7-cent profit during the year-earlier period.

JetBlue said it expects 2024 capacity to be down in the low single digits and that its adjusted margins could approach breakeven.

