No emergency fund? These tips can help you build savings and find extra cash in your budget, advisors say

If you're like most people, you may not have an emergency savings fund.

It's not necessarily our fault, experts say, as our brains are programmed to focus on our needs today.

"We're just not wired to save," Brad Klontz, a certified financial planner and expert in financial psychology and behavioral finance, recently told CNBC.com.

He and other financial advisors typically recommend having at least three to six months' living expenses set aside in case of an abrupt change in income or unexpected event.

Yet research shows Americans' cash balances often fall short of that goal. A new Bankrate survey released last week found just 44% could pay for an unexpected $1,000 expense with savings.

Changing our instincts to spend today requires us to build new habits.

Klontz said he prefers to catch young professionals as they're starting out, when they go from having little income as a student to feeling wealthy. At that point, it doesn't feel like as much of a stretch to set aside 20% of your income toward retirement and 5% toward an emergency fund.

"It's great if you can catch it early, because then it's not painful at all," said Klontz, who is a member of the CNBC FA Council.

"But when you're already stretched to the max, which most Americans are, [saving] becomes a painful exercise," he said. "And that's why many, many people don't have it."

Financial advisors often see this barrier to savings with their clients and have their own tactics for nudging clients to set aside more cash and free up flexibility in their budgets.