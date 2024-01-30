Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: UPS, General Motors, Whirlpool, Spotify and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Spotify — Shares of the music streaming platform added 2% following an upgrade from UBS to buy from neutral. "We think efficiency initiatives remain the focus and have increased conviction on sustainable margin expansion and stronger bottom line trends in the coming years," wrote analyst Batya Levi. Pfizer — The biopharmaceutical giant popped 1% after posting mixed fourth-quarter results. Pfizer reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, while analysts polled by LSEG expected a loss of 22 cents per share. On the other hand, the company's $14.25 billion revenue was lower than the $14.42 billion consensus estimate. Masimo — The health tech company slid 1.4% after Jefferies downgraded the stock to hold from buy. While the firm is overall bullish on shares of Masimo, it remarked that a lot of good news has already been priced into their current valuation. Sensata Technologies — Shares of the industrial technology company rallied 2.5% following an upgrade to outperform at Oppenheimer. "Our upgrade focuses on significant ramp in new business wins over the past several years, capital allocation pivot to debt reduction, and solid positioning for margin performance," the firm wrote. Block — The financial technology stock popped 2.9% following an upgrade from BTIG to buy from neutral. As catalysts, the investment firm pointed to Block's potential margin expansion, growth opportunities and synergy between segments. United Parcel Service — Shares tumbled 7% after the package delivery company posted a fourth-quarter revenue miss and disappointing guidance. Revenue came in at $24.92 billion versus the $25.43 billion expected from analysts polled by LSEG. UPS guided for full-year revenue between $92 billion and $94.5 billion, below the consensus estimate of $95.57 billion. General Motors — Shares of the legacy automaker jumped 8% after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter . GM reported $1.24 in adjusted earnings per share on $42.98 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting $1.16 per share and $38.67 billion of revenue. GM also forecasted that its earnings per share would increase in 2024. JetBlue Airways — The airline stock shed 1.3% after reporting a fourth-quarter loss of 19 cents per share on $2.33 billion of revenue, which exceeded the loss of 28 cents per share on $2.29 billion of revenue analysts polled by LSEG had expected. On the other hand, the company updated its capital expenditure forecast from 2024 to 2027 to come below its prior guidance. Whirlpool — Shares of the home appliances maker fell 4% premarket after the company issued weak 2024 guidance in its latest financial update. It projected revenues of $16.9 billion for the year, compared with estimates of $17.7 billion, according to LSEG. It also said it expects earnings per share of between $13 and $15, while analysts were expecting $15.48. Super Micro Computer — The information technology company soared nearly 13% after posting higher-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results. Super Micro reported earnings of $5.59 per share on $3.66 billion of revenue, exceeding the $4.93 per share on $3.06 billion of revenue analysts polled by LSEG had expected. F5 — Shares jumped 8% after the cybersecurity company reported an earnings and revenue beat in the fiscal first quarter. F5 posted $3.43 in adjusted earnings per share on $693 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had forecasted $3.04 earnings per share on $685 million of revenue. While revenue fell on a yearly basis, net income increased. Sanmina — Shares surged more than 16% after Sanmina posted first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, as well as better-than-expected second-quarter guidance. The manufacturing services provider reported earnings of $1.30 per share, better than the $1.15 earnings per share forecast from analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue of $1.87 billion came in line with expectations. — CNBC's Michelle Fox, Hakyung Kim, Tanaya Macheel, Sarah Min and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.