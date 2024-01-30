Watch Citadel CEO Ken Griffin talk financial markets, Wall Street and his outlook for 2024

[The stream is slated to start at 10:10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin is slated to speak to CNBC's Leslie Picker on Tuesday at the MFA Network event in Miami.

The chat comes a day after the S&P 500 reached a fresh record high, building on its strong start to 2024. It also comes as traders brace for major tech earnings this week and the first Federal Reserve policy announcement on Wednesday.

Griffin's hedge fund, Citadel, is also coming off a year in which it posted double-digit returns. However, it lagged the S&P 500's 24% gain in 2023.

