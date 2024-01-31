Jim Cramer puts his faith in Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan's ability to turn things around

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Starbucks ' setback in its China and the U.S. segments will eventually get better, given its strong brand, execution, and profitability. However, he added that investors should not get too excited in the short term since the turnaround of the coffee giant will take some more time. After the closing bell on Tuesday, Starbucks reported a fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings miss on its top and bottom lines. Full-year 2024 revenue guidance was also lowered. for global revenue. Shares rose in the premarket on a better-than-feared situation. But by midday Wednesday, the stock was slipping. SBUX 1Y mountain Starbucks 1 year Everybody knew things were going to be rough this quarter. In fact, Cramer has been cautioning Club members for weeks leading into the print. "China is not doing well in any way shape or form," Cramer said Wednesday. "[CEO Laxman Narasimhan] is assuring us that the long-term is good. ... I believe it will come back," he added. Starbucks explained that a tough economy in China and a hit to U.S. sales due to negative impacts from Middle East protests caused the occasional drinker to pull back purchases. "We experienced a slower-than-expected recovery in China, driven by a more cautious consumer," said Narasimhan on the company's post-earnings call. The company also mentioned "misconceptions" about the company's position in the Israel-Hamas conflict and "softening of U.S. traffic" as factors that affected results. Starbucks is a holding in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust , the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.