Cramer's Lightning Round: Devon Energy is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Devon Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Devon Energy : "It's too low...$40, buy Devon [buy, buy, buy!]."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Super Group's year-to-date stock performance.

Super Group: "...I don't know what's going on, because I do know that it is a very good company...I like DraftKings, though."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Simpson Manufacturing's year-to-date stock performance.

Simpson Manufacturing : "Just kind of a good, classic stock to own."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Starwood Property Trust's year-to-day stock performance.

Starwood Property Trust : "...There are problems with commercial real estate, no doubt about it, but they're not nearly as dire as Mr. Sternlicht says..."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Woodward's year-to-date stock performance.

Woodward : "I have always liked Woodward."

watch now