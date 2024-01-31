Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Devon Energy is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Devon Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Devon Energy: "It's too low...$40, buy Devon [buy, buy, buy!]."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Super Group's year-to-date stock performance.

Super Group: "...I don't know what's going on, because I do know that it is a very good company...I like DraftKings, though."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Simpson Manufacturing's year-to-date stock performance.

Simpson Manufacturing: "Just kind of a good, classic stock to own."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Starwood Property Trust's year-to-day stock performance.

Starwood Property Trust: "...There are problems with commercial real estate, no doubt about it, but they're not nearly as dire as Mr. Sternlicht says..."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Woodward's year-to-date stock performance.

Woodward: "I have always liked Woodward."

Lightning Round: Devon Energy is too low, it's time to buy, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

