Here are Jim Cramer's rapid-fire takeaways on 6 stocks in the news Wednesday

United Parcel Service — The stock continued lower Wednesday, one day after falling more than 8% on a disappointing 2024 revenue outlook and an announcement of 12,000 layoffs . Jim said, "I don't know if [CEO] Carol Tome can keep the job." The fact is, he added, e-commerce is very strong and "she's not participating in it." Walmart — Founder Sam Walton liked the idea that people shouldn't have to own fractional shares, Jim said, praising the retailer's 3-for-1 stock split . "Very smart move by Walmart" to entice the individual investor with a smaller share price, Jim added. General Motors — Shares on Wednesday added to their 7.8% gain in the prior session on a strong quarter and 2024 guidance. "People like internal combustion engines. [CEO] Mary Barra has a lot of them," Jim said. If GM slows down on electric vehicles, then the automaker can return more money to shareholders, he added. Jim's CNBC Investing Club owns Ford Motor , which reports next month. Boeing — The stock was up Wednesday after the aircraft maker hit its free cash flow target . Boeing did pull 2024 guidance as it deals with ongoing 737 Max issues. But CEO Dave Calhoun didn't pull the 2025-2026 outlook. Calhoun made it clear he's "taking ownership" of the 737 Max problems, Jim said. "These planes will be back in the air in a matter of months," Jim predicted. Novo Nordisk — The maker of GLP-1s Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss eclipsed $500 billion in market value after strong quarterly results. "And they announced Phase 3 study on osteoporosis ... and it works," Jim said. Ozempic and Wegovy compete with Club name Eli Lilly 's Mounjaro and Zepbound. Lilly is the most value drug company in the world with a $611 billion market cap, as of Wednesday. Tesla — Shares were down slightly Wednesday after a Delaware judge voided Elon Musk's pay package. "I think the Delaware judge had it with that man" and what is viewed at the conflicted board that gave Musk the deal in the first place, Jim said.