Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during a fireside discussion on artificial intelligence risks with Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, not pictured, in London, UK, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The bombshell, 200-page Delaware court ruling Tuesday ordering Tesla to undo its massive $56 billion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk features descriptions of a lawyer holding back tears, a reference to "Frankenstein" and a cringey self-driving car pun.

And then there's a whole section about Mars — the planet — and Musk's belief that he has "a moral obligation" to use his incredible wealth to help colonize it to help "save humanity."

That wealth is on track, barring a successful appeal, to be significantly reduced by a ruling issued by Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick.

Musk wasn't happy about that Tuesday, tweeting, "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."

But McCormick appeared to have some fun writing her decision.

Here are the highlights of McCormick's ruling: