Man pleads guilty in $1 billion scheme to dodge money laundering rules in New York

A man described as an "experienced anti-money laundering specialist" pleaded guilty on Wednesday to illegally funneling more than $1 billion in lucrative, high-risk transactions through small financial institutions, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The massive transfer, which included hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign jurisdictions, occurred without proper oversight and without any Suspicious Activity Reports being filed, as the law requires, the DOJ said.

The man, 56-year-old Gyanendra Asre of Greenwich, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to one count of failing to maintain an anti-money laundering program in violation of the Bank Secrecy Act.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced May 3.

A lawyer for Asre did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, meanwhile, on Wednesday assessed a $100,000 civil penalty on Asre and banned him from participating in any financial institution's affairs for five years.

"Asre was an experienced anti-money laundering specialist well-versed in the Bank Secrecy Act's provisions and deliberately ignored these protections, exposing financial institutions to the risk of illicit criminal activity," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a press release.

The scheme occurred from 2014 to 2016, when Asre was a member of the supervisory board of the New York State Employees Federal Credit Union, which the DOJ called a "small, unsophisticated" financial institution.

He had previously been employed as a senior vice president at a domestic bank, and was "experienced in international banking and trained in anti-money laundering compliance and procedures," the DOJ said.

Asre "represented to the NYSEFCU that he and his businesses would conduct appropriate anti-money laundering oversight as required by the Bank Secrecy Act," according to the DOJ.