Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg 'needs to do the right thing' in child sex targeting fight: New Mexico AG

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez discusses the nexus of public safety, mental health and adverse child experiences during a news conference following a summit in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

New Mexico's attorney general slammed Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday for failing to protect children from sexual predators on Facebook and Instagram.

"He needs to do the right thing," AG Raul Torrez told CNBC's Eamon Javers on "Squawk Box" at the U.S. Capitol, shortly before Zuckerberg testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about safeguarding children on Meta's platforms.

Torrez sued Meta and Zuckerberg in December, alleging that Facebook and Instagram were "prime locations" for predators who engaged in sexual abuse, solicitation and trafficking.

"By their own reckoning, nearly 100,000 children a day receive sexually explicit material or are targeted for sexual harassment" on social media, Torrez said. "That unacceptable."

The attorney general said Zuckerberg "absolutely" was directly warned about the threat to children on those hugely popular social media sites.

He pointed to emails discovered as part of the New Mexico lawsuit, which show a senior Meta executive "warning other executives about the features that facilitate this kind of targeting and this kind of sexual exploitation of children."

"It's clear to us the warnings issued throughout the company over numerous years have been elevated to the very highest levels," said Torrez.

"They have the resources and the technology, the ability" to prevent predators from contacting children with sexual images and messages, he said of Meta and its hugely popular social media platforms.

"They have to have the commitment."

Torrez, whose office used a social media account purportedly created by a 13-year-old girl as part of an undercover investigation on the sites, alleges that "certain child exploitative content" is ten times more prevalent on social media platforms than it is on the porn site PornHub.

"Meta executives have known for years that their platforms were a breeding ground for pedophiles, for predators," Torrez told CNBC on Wednesday.

The AG said the fake 13-year-old's profile "was simply inundated with images and targeted solicitations, which, frankly, I found to be shocking."

"When I started doing this work 20 years ago, all of this kind of graphic information were ... in the dark corners of the web, and I was surprised at how readily available this was and how easy it was for predators to target underaged children," he added.