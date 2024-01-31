Novo Nordisk beats earnings expectations as Wegovy, Ozempic demand soars

Novo Nordisk, Europe's largest company by market capitalization, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected 2023 earnings, as sales of its wildly popular anti-obesity and diabetes drugs continued to soar.

The maker of weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic reported an increase in sales of 31% in Danish kroner and 36% at constant exchange rates (CER) to 232.3 billion kroner ($33.71 billion).

Full-year operating profit jumped by 37% in kroner and 44% at constant exchange rates to 102.6 billion kroner.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant said it expects sales growth this year of between 18% and 26% in CER terms, as demand surges for Wegovy and Ozempic, which contain the same active ingredient.

The 2023 results were fueled by strong performance in the company's diabetes and obesity care division, with obesity care in particular spiking by 154% at CER to 41.6 billion.