Lululemon to launch first men's footwear line as it chases growth in crowded athletic apparel space

Lululemon is launching its first men's footwear line and casual sneaker as the retailer looks for new avenues of growth in the increasingly crowded athletic apparel space, the company announced Thursday.

The retailer is debuting its first casual sneaker, dubbed "cityverse," along with two new running shoes that will all come in both men's and women's styles for the first time. Cityverse will launch Feb. 13, while the new running models will debut in March and May.

Lululemon's foray into men's footwear is part of a larger strategy the company announced in April 2022 to double its men's business and grow revenue to $12.5 billion by 2026.

"Doubling the men's business is absolutely a key growth pillar for us, and while footwear is a relatively small category for us and we're early in our footwear journey, we're excited by the prospect of just the role it plays in offering him more choice," Lululemon's chief brand officer, Nikki Neuburger, told CNBC in an interview.

Still, the launch is just "icing on the cake and a bonus" for Lululemon because the company's growth strategy "isn't reliant on footwear," said Neuburger.