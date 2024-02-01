Singapore tourist arrivals double in 2023 amid global travel recovery

Travellers look at the flight departure schedule on the screen at Singapore Changi airport on December 7, 2022.

International tourist arrivals to Singapore more than doubled in 2023, surging to 13.6 million compared to 2022's figure of 6.3 million.

The Singapore Tourism Board said this in line with its forecast, and was at 71% of 2019 levels, the last full year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Indonesia topped the ranking for the most amount of tourists to Singapore at 2.3 million, followed by China and Malaysia at 1.4 million and 1.1 million respectively, according to STB data.

"Other key markets that posted buoyant recovery included Australia, South Korea and USA," the tourism board added.