Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Meta, Amazon, Apple, Skechers and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell . Amazon — Shares gained nearly 10% after the e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded analysts' expectations . Amazon reported earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $169.96 billion, higher than the 80 cents per share on $166.21 billion expected by analysts, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Meta — The technology stock soared more than 14% after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings of $5.33 per share on revenue of $40.11 billion. That exceeded the earnings of $4.96 per share on $39.18 billion in revenue LSEG had expected. The company also declared its first-ever dividend payment , pegged at 50 cents. Deckers Outdoor — The footwear stock popped 4.7% after posting fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15.11 per share, exceeding the $11.48 expected by FactSet. Deckers' revenue of $1.56 billion also surpassed the $1.45 billion LSEG had forecast. Meanwhile, the company announced that CEO Dave Powers will be retiring on Aug. 1, with its Chief Commercial Officer Stefano Caroti stepping into the role. Skechers — The sneaker manufacturer tumbled 10% after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results and issuing light guidance for the full year. Skechers is calling for 2024 revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.8 billion and earnings of $3.65 to $3.85 per share. Analysts polled by LSEG called for $8.9 billion in revenue and earnings of $4.18 per share this year. Clorox — The consumer products manufacturer jumped 7.4% after revenue for the fiscal second quarter surpassed expectations. Clorox posted $1.99 billion, topping the $1.8 billion consensus revenue estimate from analysts polled by LSEG. Coursera — Shares of the online course provider added as much as 4.5% after reporting earnings of 6 cents per share. Analysts had expected the company to break even on per share basis, according to LSEG. Meanwhile, Coursera reported revenue of $168.9 million, higher than the $164.1 million consensus. The company also guided for full-year revenue above analysts' estimates. Microchip Technology — Shares fell 2.2% after the semiconductor product manufacturer posted a weak outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter. Microchip also reported revenue of $1.77 billion for the fiscal third quarter, in line with analysts' expectations, per LSEG. Columbia Sportswear — The sportswear manufacturer lost 6% after posting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that disappointed analysts' expectations. Columbia also forecast first-quarter and full-year guidance below what FactSet had anticipated. Apple — The tech titan slipped 2% despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat . Apple posted earnings of $2.18 per share versus the $2.10 estimated by LSEG, while its revenue of $119.58 billion also exceeded the $117.91 billion analysts had forecast. But a 13% decline in China sales may have sent shares sliding lower. — CNBC's Alexander Harring and Darla Mercado contributed reporting.