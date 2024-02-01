Trump clemency recipient Philip Esformes reaches plea deal in Medicare fraud case

Philanthropist Philip Esformes attends the 15th annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on August 7, 2015 in Century City, California.

Convicted Medicare fraudster Philip Esformes has reached a plea deal that could resolve a long-running, complicated criminal case that has included his 20-year prison sentence being commuted by former President Donald Trump in 2020, court filings show.

Terms of Esformes' plea agreement with the Department of Justice were not included in the filings Thursday.

A Miami federal judge scheduled Esformes' change of plea hearing and sentencing for Feb. 22. A change of plea hearing typically involves a defendant pleading guilty.

Lawyers for Esformes, who is free on a $50 million bond, did not respond to requests for comment.

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment beyond noting, "Any plea agreement would have to be accepted by a judge."

The expected plea comes after nearly two years of complaints by Esformes' supporters that federal prosecutors — in seeking to retry him this year on charges that did not result in a verdict at his first trial — were unjustly punishing him because of their anger over Trump's commutation of his prison term.

Esformes' lawyers have said they are unaware of any other case in which the DOJ retried a defendant whose criminal sentence in the same case was commuted by a president.

A plea in the case would let Esformes avoid another trial — and another potentially stiff prison sentence if he were convicted — as well as appeals that could take years to resolve.

Esformes, who then owned more than 30 Miami-area nursing and assisted living facilities, was first charged in July 2016 with what the DOJ called a $1 billion, decades-long Medicare fraud and money-laundering scheme.

Prosecutors at the time said it was "the largest single criminal health care fraud case ever brought against individuals" by the DOJ.

"Esformes cycled patients through his facilities in poor condition where they received inadequate or unnecessary treatment, then improperly billed Medicare and Medicaid," said Denise Stemen, an F.B.I. deputy special agent, in 2019.

"Taking his despicable conduct further, he bribed doctors and regulators to advance his criminal conduct and even bribed a college official in exchange for gaining admission for his son to that university," Stemen said.

Esformes, who was considered a flight risk, was jailed after his arrest and remained there until he went to trial in April 2019.