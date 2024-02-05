As car insurance costs surge, here's why your credit score may be partly to blame

If you've noticed the cost of your car insurance policy has gone up, you're not alone. Inflation takes some of the blame, but your credit score may have a role as well.

The national average cost for full-coverage car insurance has gone up to $2,543 per year, according to Bankrate. That's up from $2,014 in 2023 and $1,771 in 2022.

Today's national average represents 3.41% of the median household income, according to the personal finance website, at a time when many Americans are still grappling with higher prices.

"We saw an increase of 26% between last year and this year," Bankrate analyst Shannon Martin said.

The spike in prices is the result of multiple events that happened in a short period of time, she said.

High inflation that began in 2020 prompted the cost of vehicles and parts to go up, while there was also an increase in extreme weather claims, Martin noted. There was also a 10% increase in car crash fatalities in 2021.

"Insurance companies are trying to recoup those losses, and then project and estimate what the future risk will be," Martin said.

The cost of car insurance varies across the country. For example, Detroit drivers stand to pay the highest average annual expense, with $5,687, or 7.98% of the median household income.

Other cities in Bankrate's ranking of top five most expensive cities for car insurance include Las Vegas, Miami, Philadelphia and Tampa.

The least expensive city for full-coverage car insurance is Seattle, where drivers spend an average of $1,759 per year, or 1.65% of the median household income.

Other cities that were also categorized as least expensive include Boston, Minneapolis, Portland and Washington, D.C.