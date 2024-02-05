Here are Jim Cramer's rapid-fire takes on 5 stocks in the news Monday

Catalent – Shares were up nearly 10% after the parent of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced a $16.5 billion acquisition. The deal for Catalent, which helps drug companies develop and deliver their products, aims to boost the supply of Novo's GLP-1s: weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic. Jim Cramer said this deal is Novo's way to "get more product" and addresses the "tremendous shortage" of these high-demand drugs. Shares of Eli Lilly , a stock in the CNBC Investing Club 's portfolio, were also up more than 4% ahead of Tuesday's earnings. Lilly makes competing GLP-1s Zepound for weight loss and Mounjaro for diabetes. Snap – The social media firm laid off 10% of its workforce ahead of Tuesday's earnings. Cramer said the move has more to do with saving on cost rather than an impact on its sales. Other tech giants like Club names Meta Platforms , Microsoft and Alphabet also cut its headcount at the start of the year. Cigna – The managed care provider caught two upgrades Monday: RBC Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald. We got out of rival Humana , which was doing poorly. McDonald's – The fast food giant delivered a nice beat on earnings Monday but sales missed — impacted by sales in the Middle East and elsewhere due to boycotts over the Israel-Hamas war. Jim pointed out that Club name Starbucks (SBUX) has also been experiencing the same thing. Jim said buy McDonald's stock on weakness. Mattel – Shares of the toymaker fell more than 2% on Monday after JPMorgan issued a downgrade on expectations of weak sales. Jim wonders whether the issue could be existential: "Are hard toys going to remain something important in the era of the Vision Pro and other incredible devices" from Club name Apple and other companies?