Hong Kong government may cut support funding after Messi did not play in friendly match

HONG KONG, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Fans react after not seeing Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi play during the friendly match between Hong Kong Team and Inter Miami CF at Hong Kong Stadium on February 4, 2024 in Hong Kong, China.

The Hong Kong government said it may cut funding for a friendly match after soccer legend Lionel Messi did not take the pitch on Sunday.

U.S. Major League Soccer team Inter Miami defeated a select Hong Kong XI 4-1 in a friendly match, but did so without the help of the Argentine superstar who remained on the bench for the whole 90 minutes.

The Miami Herald reported that Messi had an MRI last week ahead of a friendly match in Saudi Arabia. While he was reportedly expected to be left off the roster, he appeared at the 83rd minute when the Florida team was already down 0-6.

The South China Morning Post called Sunday's match the "greatest let-down of all time," reporting that fans were booing and calling for refunds at the final whistle.

Inter Miami did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The friendly match had been awarded "M" Mark status which is granted to major sporting events held in the city. The designation allows organizers to tap on selected support measures from the city's government. Hong Kong said it had awarded the event a matching grant of 15 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.9 million) and a venue grant of HK$1 million.